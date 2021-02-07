Sheffield United v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Sheffield United v Chelsea live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 7 February, 7.15pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to continue his fine start to life as Chelsea manager when his team travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blues ran out 1-0 winners against Tottenham last time out, which means Tuchel has taken seven points from the first nine available since he succeeded Frank Lampard last week.

The German has already put his stamp on this team, and the dominant nature of their performance against Spurs will have been particularly pleasing. Just four points now separate Chelsea from the top four, and they will hope to close the gap further this weekend.

Sheffield United were also victorious in midweek, but Brighton’s shock win at Liverpool means survival is still a tall order. Chris Wilder’s side will certainly exceed Derby’s record low points tally of 11, but that is the same number that separates them from 17th spot at the time of writing. It would take a gargantuan effort for the Blades to avoid the drop, but victory here would keep their hopes alive.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Sheffield United: 6/1

Draw: 7/2

Chelsea: 1/2

Chelsea were without Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz for the victory over Tottenham, but both players have a chance of being available for the trip to Bramall Lane. Thiago Silva suffered a muscular injury against Jose Mourinho’s side and will miss out.

Chelsea will stick with the 3-4-2-1 formation that has served them well under Tuchel so far. Callum Hudson-Odoi, previously deployed at wing-back, was pushed forward into a more advanced role against Spurs, and will probably play there again on Sunday. Tammy Abraham could come in for Timo Werner up top.

Sheffield United are expected to have six players out for the visit of Chelsea. Jack O’Connell is unlikely to play this season due to a knee injury, while his fellow defender Jack Robinson is also on the treatment table.

Sander Berge is not due back until next month at the earliest and George Baldock has picked up a thigh strain. Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are both carrying knocks, with neither player likely to be fit enough to play on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Betfred offer: Terms and conditions apply: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Sheffield United v Chelsea live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.