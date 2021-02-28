Sheffield United v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Sheffield United v Liverpool live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 28 February, 7.15pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Sheffield United this weekend.

This is quickly turning into a season to forget for the Reds, who were beaten by Everton at Anfield last weekend for the first time since 1999. Liverpool have now lost each of their last four home games in the top flight, and while their away form has not been quite as bad, they now face an uphill struggle to qualify for the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have undoubtedly been unfortunate with injuries this term, but that is surely not the only reason for their decline. Despite a poor recent run, Liverpool are only five points adrift of the top four and still have a chance of climbing into it if they improve quickly.

Sheffield United are cut adrift at the bottom of the table, with the Blades now 14 points adrift of safety. Chris Wilder and his players are no doubt resigned to returning to the Championship at the end of the campaign, and they are playing for pride more than anything between now and May. The Blades did beat Manchester United at Old Trafford a few weeks ago, so Liverpool should take nothing for granted ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Alisson Becker’s father tragically passed away in Brazil this week, so the goalkeeper will not be between the sticks for this one. Liverpool remain without Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, while Jordan Henderson is out for at least a month with a groin problem.

Naby Keita is also on the treatment table as his injury struggles continue, with Fabinho, James Milner and Diogo Jota the other absentees.

United will be unable to call upon the services of Jack O’Connell, who is out for the season. John Egan is working his way back from a dislocated toe, while Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Lys Mousset are also sidelined.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

