Sheffield Wednesday appoint Tony Pulis as their new manager

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the appointment of Tony Pulis as their new manager.

The 62-year-old Welshman succeeds Garry Monk, who was sacked by the Owls earlier this week.

Former Stoke, Crystal Palace and West Brom boss Pulis returns to management after leaving Middlesbrough in May 2019 – a club where he also replaced Monk.

BREAKING: We are delighted to confirm that Tony Pulis is our new first team manager #swfcpic.twitter.com/DzjHaIP3Hh— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 13, 2020

Pulis arrives at Hillsborough with Wednesday lying second-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

They were hit with a 12-point deduction for the 2020-21 season in July after being found guilty of breaching profitability and sustainability rules, with the sanction then reduced to six points last week following an appeal.

A run of four straight league defeats was ended with a 1-0 win against Bournemouth before Saturday’s goalless draw with Millwall, which proved Monk’s last game in charge.

Pulis has an impressive managerial CV, having guided Stoke to promotion to the Premier League in 2008.

Pulis’ most recent job was at Middlesbrough, where he was in charge from December 2017 to May 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

His first game in charge of Wednesday will be an away clash with Preston a week on Saturday.

Wednesday did not disclose details of his contract in their announcement of his appointment.