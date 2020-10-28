Shkodran Mustafi says no talks have taken place over new Arsenal deal

Shkodran Mustafi revealed no talks have taken place on extending his Arsenal contract and insists he has only been focused on recovering from a hamstring injury which saw him miss the FA Cup final.

The 28-year-old replaced David Luiz during the second half of Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Leicester.

It was Mustafi’s first action since suffering his hamstring issue in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on July 18.

He is out of contract in the summer but, having begun to rebuild his Arsenal career under Mikel Arteta before suffering his injury, there have been reports a new deal is on the table.

“Well at the moment I was just happy to come back from injury, it was three long months – I was happy just to come back and be able to play again,” Mustafi replied when asked about a new contract.

“We haven’t been talking about anything so there isn’t anything I can tell you guys.”

Mustafi joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016 and has played over 100 times for the Gunners while enduring a turbulent relationship with much of the fanbase.

But the German World Cup winner said he is keen to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond next summer.

“When I made a decision to sign for Arsenal it is because I respect this club,” he added.

“It is a huge club, that’s why for me if I could stay at Arsenal, of course it would mean a lot to me.

“At the end of the day, it was important for me in the last three months to come back after the injury and to be ready to play and to help my team.

“When you hopefully get a few games, you can maybe look at the future. But at the moment for me it has been difficult, because in the last months I haven’t really been thinking about the end of my contract or what’s going on with the future because all I wanted was to be back as quick as possible.

“I think I missed a few important games in the last months and I just wanted to be back as quick as possible, try and play a few games and then when the time comes, think about what’s next and hopefully we are going to have some news for you.”

Mustafi is in line to start Arsenal’s Europa League Group B clash at home to Dundalk on Thursday night as one of only two fit recognised central defenders available to Arteta.