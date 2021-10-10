Shrewsbury’s Ryan Bowman ‘feeling better’ after spending the night in hospital

Shrewsbury forward Ryan Bowman has revealed he is feeling better after spending the night in hospital due to heart palpitations during Saturday’s match at Ipswich.

The summer signing was replaced in the 35th minute of the 2-1 defeat and boss Steve Cotterill admitted afterwards the substitution was enforced.

Bowman’s heart rate was said to be “beating at 250bpm” according to his manager but the 29-year-old was able to allay some fears on Sunday.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for all the messages and support, they do mean a lot.

“I’m feeling better this morning, just waiting for further tests… a special thanks to the medical staff from Shrewsbury and Ipswich and also the staff at the Ipswich Hospital.”

When Cotterill faced the press following the defeat, he was waiting for more details but initially described the situation with Bowman as “worrying” after the attacker left Portman Road to make his way to a local hospital.

“He had heart palpitations and the doctor said his heart was beating at 250bpm or something,” the Shrewsbury boss said after the match.

Bowman joined the Sky Bet League One club in the summer from Exeter and has scored once in 11 appearances.