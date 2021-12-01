Siegrist urges Dundee United to ‘get it right’ for Celtic after midweek no-show

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist admits they need to “puff their chest out” and look forward to Sunday’s visit of Celtic after failing to turn up against Motherwell.

Siegrist was only beaten by a piece of brilliance from Tony Watt but Motherwell had a series of other chances in their 1-0 win at Fir Park on Tuesday night while the visitors never seriously threatened.

Siegrist said: “We don’t even get to be disappointed because we would have had to turn up. You get disappointed when you are doing your best and it’s not going your way but we didn’t turn up. We were second best all game.

“We have got to regroup and get it right for the next game.

“Any game is the best opportunity to make amends for the individual performance, the team performance, and for our mentality.

“There is only one way forward, which is to regroup this week, look forward to the next game, puff our chest out and give it our best shot.”