Simon Murray on scoresheet as Queen’s Park beat Partick Thistle for first win
By PA Staff published
Queen’s Park recorded their first win of the cinch Championship season as they claimed a 3-2 home victory over Partick Thistle.
The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when a well-worked set-piece routine was finished off from close range by Grant Savoury.
Thistle equalised in the 64th minute through Jack McMillan following a spell of sustained pressure, but Queen’s Park restored their lead just three minutes later when Tommy Robson slotted past David Mitchell.
Simon Murray added a third goal 14 minutes from time when he headed home after Jake Davidson’s initial shot had been saved before Thistle pulled one back with three minutes left when Anton Dowds turned to score from close range.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.