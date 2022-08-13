Simon Murray on scoresheet as Queen’s Park beat Partick Thistle for first win

Queen’s Park recorded their first win of the cinch Championship season as they claimed a 3-2 home victory over Partick Thistle.

The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute when a well-worked set-piece routine was finished off from close range by Grant Savoury.

Thistle equalised in the 64th minute through Jack McMillan following a spell of sustained pressure, but Queen’s Park restored their lead just three minutes later when Tommy Robson slotted past David Mitchell.

Simon Murray added a third goal 14 minutes from time when he headed home after Jake Davidson’s initial shot had been saved before Thistle pulled one back with three minutes left when Anton Dowds turned to score from close range.