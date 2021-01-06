Slaven Bilic appointed manager of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan

Slaven Bilic has been appointed manager of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan less than a month after being sacked by West Brom.

The former Croatia boss has signed a two-year deal to replace ex-Lyon chief Bruno Genesio at the club, who finished third in last year’s domestic league.

Bilic has been out of work for three weeks after being axed by West Brom and replaced by Sam Allardyce.

Bilic told TalkSPORT: “I was open to going there when I left West Ham (in 2017) and it was one of the destinations which was attractive.

“What was important was the size of the club and I’m going to a massive club there. I was ready to go there two years ago, it didn’t happen then but it’s happened now. It was always one of the nations I would consider.

“When the players and managers go to the Far East, the finances are very important but I wanted to go to a big club. They want to challenge for the league, I want to play good football and be competitive with the best.

“They showed a big determination to get me. That was enough to accept the challenge. I’m going to a great city, I’m quite happy and excited to face a new challenge.”

Beijing are four-times runners-up in the Chinese Super League and their only title came in 2009.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of the hard work and dedication Mr. Bruno Genesio made for us. We wish you all the best in your future professional endeavours.”