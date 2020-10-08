Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch the Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final wherever you are in the world

LATEST ODDS ON SLOVAKIA VS REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Give yourself an edge with our Win Probability Widget to see the latest percentage chances of all outcomes of the match as well as the very latest betting odds.

A huge clash for the Republic of Ireland as they travel to Slovakia for this UEFA Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final. A win will take them into the final, where they will face either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on November 12.

The winner of this clash will also have the disadvantage of being guests in the final. Northern Ireland are slight favourites to win the other clash, meaning the Republic of Ireland would likely face their neighbours, in Belfast, in a one-off shot for Euro 2020 participation. A fixture which would promise to be a sensational affair.

Stephen Kenny's side are slight underdogs to reach the November showpiece, thanks to their inferior status in the FIFA world rankings and the fact they are playing away from home. ROI, in 37th position, sit a single place beneath their opponents in the rankings but know they have the talent in their squad to cause headaches for the hosts.

The Republic of Ireland will be desperate to reach Euro 2020, having stolen hearts with their fantastic performances and off-field antics at Euro 2016 in France four years ago. Supporters were heavily praised for promoting a fun and good-natured atmosphere wherever they went, while the team surprised many by reaching the round of 16, where they were defeated 2-1 by finalists France.

Fans will be desperate to create a carnival atmosphere again next summer, but first the team has a job to do. Win tonight in Slovakia, and the Republic of Ireland will believe they can finish the job no matter the occasion in November.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier Main Event in the UK.

