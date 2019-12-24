Son suspended for Brighton visit as Spurs fail with appeal against red card

Tottenham will be without the suspended Son Heung-min for the Boxing Day clash with Brighton.

Son was shown a straight red card in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea and Spurs failed in their appeal so he begins a three-match ban.

Erik Lamela (hamstring) is back in training but will not feature, with Ben Davies (ankle) and Hugo Lloris (elbow) also out.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injuries to report for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo has not played for the Seagulls since April and continues to recover from a knee injury.

Midfielder Solly March is still healing after undergoing groin surgery earlier in the month and will miss the entire festive schedule.

Tottenham provisional squad: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertongen, Rose, Winks, Dier, Ndombele, Sissoko, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Moura, Dele, Kane, Parrott

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Stephens, Bissouma, Mooy, Propper, Alzate, Trossard, Gross, Maupay, Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly.