Southampton transfer news: Saints keen on Tom Davies

Southampton could move for Everton midfielder Tom Davies this summer, having failed to sign him last year, according to reports.

Davies’ relatively limited playing time this season – he started only 17 Premier League games, making a total of 25 league appearances – is said to have rekindled the Saints’ interest.

Football Insider are reporting that Southampton will make an approach for the 22-year-old if given any hint by Everton that they are prepared to listen to offers.

Davies is contracted to 2023 at Goodison Park, having come through the club’s youth system.

The England U21 international made his senior debut for the Toffees in 2015 under Roberto Martinez. He reached the 150-appearance mark in the penultimate game of this season, a 1-0 home win over Wolves.

Newcastle are also thought to have been keeping an eye on Davies, although they may not have the funds to pull off a permanent deal.

Despite the speculation over Davies' future, it should be said that he appears to be held in high regard by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has compared him stylistically to himself in his playing days.

