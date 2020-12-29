Southampton v West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Southampton v West Ham live stream, Amazon Prime, Tuesday 29 December, 6.00pm GMT

Southampton and West Ham will both be looking to return to winning ways when they lock horns at St Mary’s on Tuesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were flying high in the top four a few weeks back, but they are now down in eighth place following a scoreless stalemate with Fulham on Boxing Day. Saints are now without a win in their last three games, but they will still be delighted with the way they have acquitted themselves so far this season. Victory here would put them right back in the mix for the Champions League spots, but Hasenhuttl will want to see more from his team in attack after scoring just one goal in their last 270 minutes of action.

West Ham also drew last time out, as Brighton left London Stadium with a point. David Moyes will have been pleased with the character his side showed after twice falling behind, although they too are now without a win in three matches. Many tipped West Ham to be involved in a relegation scrap this term, but Moyes has done an excellent job to keep them well clear of the bottom three so far. He will now want to see his team end 2020 on a high by emerging triumphant on the south coast.

Jack Stephens looks set to continue in the heart of Southampton’s backline, with Jannik Vestergaard out with a knee injury. Oriol Romeu is set to return to the XI after suspension, but Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond are definitely out.

West Ham remain without Michail Antonio, who will not be fit to return until next weekend at the earliest. Arthur Masuaku is out with a knee injury, and Ben Johnson set to continue at left wing-back in his absence. Moyes deployed Jarrod Bowen up front alongside Sebastien Haller against Brighton and could continue with the same system here.

Kick-off is at 6.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on Amazon Prime in the UK.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

