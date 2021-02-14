Southampton v Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Southampton v Wolves live stream, Amazon Prime, Sunday 14 February, 12pm GMT

Wolves will be looking to avenge Thursday’s FA Cup defeat by Southampton when the two teams meet again this weekend.

Goals from Danny Ings and the returning Stuart Armstrong fired Saints into the quarter-finals, where they will face Bournemouth. That victory will have come as a relief to Ralph Hasenhuttl following a poor run of form, of which the 9-0 shellacking by Manchester United was only one part. Indeed, Southampton have slipped down the Premier League table in recent weeks, and could fall to 14th if results go against them this weekend.

Wolves have also been going through a sticky spell of late. A win against Arsenal and a draw with Leicester suggested Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were beginning to turn the corner, so Thursday’s loss comes as a blow in that context. The Premier League is the bread and butter of Wolves’ season, though, and all will be forgiven if they secure a rare away win on Sunday. Their last league victory on the road came at the Emirates Stadium back in November.

Southampton’s injury crisis is easing, but Hasenhuttl will still not be able to make use of Theo Walcott or Michael Obafemi for this one.

Will Smallbone faces a few months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury, while Ibrahima Diallo is a doubt with a muscular problem. Alexandre Jankewitz is suspended following his sending-off in the 9-0 defeat.

Daniel Podence faces another month on the sidelines, while Fernando Marcal could be out for a similar period of time. Willy Boly will miss out with a thigh injury, and Raul Jimenez is still working his way back from a fractured skull. Nuno described the results of a recent consultation as “amazing”, but it is still not clear if the Mexico international will play again this season.

Kick-off is at 12pm GMT and the game is being shown on Amazon Prime in the UK.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

