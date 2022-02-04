Southampton’s Tino Livramento and Will Smallbone may return for Coventry cup tie

Southampton will have Tino Livramento and Will Smallbone back in contention for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sky Bet Championship side Coventry.

Right-back Livramento (knee) and midfielder Smallbone (calf) have both returned to training, while Mali winger Moussa Djenepo has returned from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem, while midfielder Nathan Tella (groin) is also still not fit.

Forward Shane Long, who scored in the third-round win at Swansea, is likely to feature again, while Adam Armstrong is also pressing for a start.

Coventry will check again on wing-back Todd Kane, who has missed the past two Championship matches with a knee strain.

Defender Ian Maatsen returned to the squad following a hamstring problem for last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, coming off the bench for the closing stages.

Captain Liam Kelly (hamstring), forward Matty Godden (abdominal surgery) and Fankaty Dabo (pelvis) all continue their recovery.

Full-back Julien Dacosta has joined Portugese side Portimonense on loan for the rest of the season.