Spain looking to make life ‘uncomfortable’ for Poland star Robert Lewandowski

Pablo Sarabia has urged Spain to make life “uncomfortable” for Robert Lewandowski as they attempt to get their Euro 2020 campaign up and running against Poland.

Luis Enrique’s side could only manage a 0-0 Group E draw with Sweden in their opening fixture despite dominating, and will seek to edge themselves towards the last 16 when they meet the Poles in Seville on Saturday evening.

However if they are to do so, they will need to to find a way to stop Bayern Munich frontman Lewandowski, who plundered a Bundesliga record 41 goals last season.

Spain midfielder Sarabia told www.uefa.com: “Of course, Lewandowski is the principal threat in attack. He’s had one heck of a season – but he often does.

“Our idea is that we make him as uncomfortable as possible and move him into areas of pitch where he doesn’t want to be.”

Limiting Lewandowski, who scored six goals – including a hat-trick against Latvia – in qualification will not be Spain’s only challenge after a frustrating encounter with the Swedes, who defended for dear life at La Cartuja on Monday evening.

Paris St Germain’s Sarabia, who came on as a 66th-minute replacement for striker Alvaro Morata in that game, said: “It’s very difficult to play against that style – 10 men plus the goalie all in their own half.

“After two years at PSG, I’m used to it. And now that’s happening to Spain because of how we play.

“But that’s where quality comes in, when you try to wear them down. What you want is to create space and that will begin to come in games if we stick to our style.”

If Spain, who have skipper Sergio Busquets back in the fold following his Covid-19 enforced exile, have work to do, so to do Paulo Sousa’s Poland after they surprisingly lost 2-1 to Slovakia in St Petersburg in their first game.

The Poles, who were beaten only once in qualification – 2-0 in Slovenia – will be without influential midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak through suspension following his dismissal for two bookable offences against the Slovaks.

Speaking from his side’s base in Sopot, defender Jan Bednarek said: “We know how to play, what to do in order to win. If any player does not, better he stays in base camp in Sopot.

“There is big will to show not everything is lost. I do believe it will be a breakthrough moment for us.”