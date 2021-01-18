‘Spectacular things’ from Tanguy Ndombele a familiar sight for Joe Rodon

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon was not surprised to see Tanguy Ndombele’s moment of magic in the 3-1 win at Sheffield United.

The French midfielder produced an outrageous flick over his shoulder when running away from goal which landed in the far corner to seal three points at Bramall Lane.

It came at a vital moment, restoring the visitors’ two-goal lead after David McGoldrick headed home following first-half goals from Serge Aurier and Harry Kane.

Ndombele has been capable of such moments throughout what is becoming a breakthrough season for Spurs’ record signing and Rodon says it is a regular occurrence in training.

“He’s a very top player and the goal doesn’t surprise me to be honest because he does spectacular things in training all the time,” Rodon said. “I’m delighted for him.

“I think the club bought him for a reason. He’s a top player and he’s only going to get better and better, the more games he plays.

“Hopefully he becomes what we all think he can be – an elite player.”

Rodon will be hoping to get a closer look at Ndombele on a more regular basis as he aims to build on what was his second Premier League start for the club.

Joe Rodon, left, made his second Premier League start for Spurs at Bramall Lane (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

The Wales international came into the side in a back three and impressed and now wants to make the shirt his own.

“Obviously it’s a big bonus for me to be able to help the team,” he added. “I’m delighted we got three points and thought we were unlucky not to come away with a clean sheet but overall it’s a positive.

“It was a bit frustrating not being eligible in the Europa League and League Cup but I knew it was going to be like that.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard, trying to show the coaching staff that I can be involved in the team much more often.

“I’ll take each game as it comes and if the gaffer calls upon me, obviously I’ll do my best and give my all.”

Sheffield United’s plight worsened after they were unable to build on their first win of the season in midweek.

Relegation is looking nailed on and Chris Wilder is not expecting any incomings this month to help their cause.

“We have the issue that we have missed a couple of incredibly huge players,” he said.

“One recently in Sander (Berge), who would of course have made a difference and Jack O’Connell but I am just dealing with the players that we have got and trying to get players back fit and cajoling and squeezing everything out of them because they are still not turning it in, not giving up.”