St Johnstone borrow Glenn Middleton from Rangers
By PA Staff
St Johnstone have signed Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on loan until the end of the season.
The Scotland Under-21 international has made 28 first-team appearances for Rangers but only one this season, as a substitute in a Betfred Cup win over Falkirk.
The 21-year-old has previously had loan spells with Hibernian and Bradford.
