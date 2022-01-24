St Johnstone recall Callum Hendry from Kilmarnock loan
By PA Staff published
Callum Hendry has returned to St Johnstone after having his loan spell at Kilmarnock cut short by his parent club.
The 24-year-old striker moved to Rugby Park at the start of October on a deal until the end of the season.
However, Saints, who are bottom of the cinch Premiership and have lost their last 10 matches in all competitions, have decided to recall him.
Hendry scored five goals in 15 games for Kilmarnock.
The forward – son of former Scotland captain Colin Hendry – has previously netted 14 times in 76 appearances for Saints and is available for Wednesday’s critical cinch Premiership showdown with relegation rivals Dundee.
