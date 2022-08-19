St Johnstone without Cammy MacPherson when Aberdeen visit
St Johnstone will be without midfielder Cammy MacPherson for Saturday’s cinch Premiership visit of Aberdeen after he suffered a thigh tear against Rangers last weekend.
Murray Davidson returns after a two-game suspension, while captain Liam Gordon – who has recovered from his recent injury lay-off – is pushing for a return to action after being an unused substitute in the last two games.
Long-term absentees David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) all remain sidelined.
Aberdeen have fitness doubts over Hayden Coulson, Matty Kennedy and Leighton Clarkson.
Full-back Jack MacKenzie is back in training after medical staff got to the bottom of a recurring thigh injury.
Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Connor Barron (knee) remain on the sidelines.
