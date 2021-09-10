St Johnstone without on-loan striker Glenn Middleton for Rangers fixture

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will be without loan attacker Glenn Middleton for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The Scotland Under-21 attacker cannot play against his parent club but Finland under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen will be involved at some stage to make his debut, as could fellow new signings Lars Dendoncker and Ali Crawford.

Murray Davidson is 50-50 with a shoulder injury, new signing Cammy MacPherson is out with a shoulder issue, Craig Bryson remains sidelined while David Wotherspoon is available after flying back from international duty with Canada.

Ianis Hagi is out of the Rangers squad after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania.

Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier, Allan McGregor and Scott Wright are back in contention after coronavirus issues struck the Ibrox club recently.

Long-term absentees Ryan Jack (calf) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) remain out.