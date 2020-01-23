St Johnstone’s Davidson suffers fractured arm in training
St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has been ruled out for at least six weeks following a training ground injury.
Saints have announced that Davidson suffered a fractured left arm.
The 31-year-old had missed Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Livingston through suspension.
