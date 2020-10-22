St Mirren announce further Covid-19 cases to leave Hamilton match in doubt

St Mirren’s clash with Hamilton on Saturday has been plunged into fresh doubt after the Buddies announced another batch of positive coronavirus results.

The Paisley outfit were forced to cancel last weekend’s match with Motherwell less than three hours before kick-off after test results confirmed a third member of Jim Goodwin’s squad had contracted the virus, with several others forced to quarantine – meaning they did not have enough players to raise a team.

Now Saints have confirmed the outbreak has worsened.

In a statement, they said: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that following another round of testing we have unfortunately received more positive COVID-19 cases.

“In line with Government guidelines, those affected will self-isolate for 10 days.”

The Scottish Professional Football League has already launched an investigation into last week’s call-off.

Saints had announced that two players had contracted the virus on the Thursday before they were due to host Stephen Robinson’s team, with a third forced into self-isolation.

A further positive test on the day of the game saw more players instructed to go into self-isolation and the Paisley outfit told the SPFL that they could not fulfil their Premiership showdown with the Steelmen at the Simple Digital Arena.

Now St Mirren bosses are due to meet with health chiefs on Friday to discuss their latest flare up.

Goodwin was forced to sign Hearts goalkeeper Bobby Zlamal on emergency loan last month after Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness both tested positive for Covid-19, with third-choice Peter Urminsky ordered to isolate.

In July, seven members of the Saints backroom staff returned positive tests – although all but one turned out to be a false positive.

The Buddies are due to play host to Brian Rice’s Accies this weekend but it seems unlikely the game will now go ahead.

The Saints statement added: “This has been a hugely challenging time for the club but the health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains critical.

“A further update on this matter will be made available tomorrow following meetings with health authorities.”