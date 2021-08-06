St Mirren at full strength for Premiership clash with Hearts

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has a full squad to choose from for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday.

The Buddies came through their opening game draw at Dundee last week unscathed.

St Mirren started their league season with a 2-2 draw at Dens Park but will be looking to go one better in their first home fixture.

Jamie Walker could miss out for Hearts again.

The winger sat out the opening win over Celtic with an ankle injury suffered during his impressive cameo against Inverness in the Premier Sports Cup.

Hearts have no other injury issues.