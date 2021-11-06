St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin frustrated not to come away with victory

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was left frustrated as his team failed to make their dominance count against St Johnstone.

The Buddies dominated much of a dour contest at McDiarmid Park without creating much in the way of goalmouth chances.

Callum Davidson’s side lost Chris Kane to a red card five minutes from time but the visitors could not capitalise, much to Goodwin’s annoyance.

He said: “I think anyone that was here – and even the most diehard St Johnstone fan – would agree that we were the better team.

“Callum was kind enough to say so after the game and he probably feels lucky that they came away with a point.

“I am disappointed that we haven’t found a way to get our noses in front. If we had got the first one we would have gone on to get more.

“In saying that, I have to be complimentary to the group. We defended very well and the players were well-organised.

“St Johnstone caused us few problems and we were in control of the game and we carried a threat. It’s just another one of those days but we need to find a bit of quality to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Goodwin felt Liam Gordon could also have been sent-off for a professional ‘last man’ foul on St Mirren striker Curtis Main.

He added: “At the time, watching it live, I thought it was (red). It was a good attack and Connor Ronan did brilliantly with a perfectly-weighted pass in behind and it was good movement from Curtis.

“I thought it was a good goalscoring opportunity and a chance for Curtis to get it on target. Fair play to the referee if he has got it right, but I will have to reserve judgement until I go and watch it back.”

Davidson admitted his team had not been at their best and was happy to earn a clean sheet and a draw.

He said: “That was a poor game and it was a really poor performance from us. In the first half we didn’t compete well enough, we didn’t attack well enough and we lost the ball on the transition too many times.

“I just felt St Mirren played the conditions better and I was really disappointed in us when we got the ball. I will need to look at that because we gave it away too much and that’s not like us, but we need to do better.”