St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin wants new recruit Dylan Connolly to keep it simple

Boss Jim Goodwin has given Dylan Connolly a simple set of on-field instructions for use at St Mirren.

The 25-year-old Irish winger was persuaded by the Buddies boss to make the move to Paisley after leaving Sky Bet League One side AFC Wimbledon this summer.

Capped by Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, Connolly has also played for Bohemians, Shelbourne, Ipswich, Bray Wanderers, Dundalk and Bradford.

Fellow Irishman Goodwin is keeping it uncomplicated for him at Saints.

Ahead of the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday, the St Mirren manager said: “Dylan has blistering pace and is just and out and out, old-fashioned winger.

“I said to him before he came in, I am not looking for someone to do all the fancy flicks and tricks.

“I just want a wide man to face up his full-back, knock it by him and go and put balls in the box and keep the game as simple as possible.

“I think that is something we have been lacking during my time at the club.

“Ilkay Durmus last year was down the left but we haven’t really had anyone down the right-hand side so Dylan gives us really good balance and a good option in that area.”

Connolly, who played alongside Saints midfielder Jamie McGrath at Dundalk, said: “The gaffer made me feel welcome, he told me that he enjoyed how I played and wanted me to express myself as a footballer.

“And when a manager wants you and tells you how much he wants you, it is a good welcome.

“I am ready to work hard and I am ready for any challenge that comes my way against any opposition so I will put my head down and work hard.

“I am good friends with Jamie McGrath, I played with at Dundalk.

“I won numerous amounts of titles with Jamie and he only had good words to say about St Mirren.

“He said it was a good challenge, they are looking to do really well this year and they have goals.

“So I am looking forward to the challenge.”