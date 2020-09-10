St Mirren first-team player tests positive for coronavirus
By PA Staff
One of St Mirren’s first-team players has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.
The unnamed player, currently self-isolating, will not be involved in the Buddies’ Scottish Premiership home clash with Hibernian on Saturday.
A statement on stmirren.com said: “Following our recent round of testing, St Mirren Football Club can confirm that a member of the first-team has tested positive for Covid-19.
“The player is currently self-isolating in line with government guidance and, as a result, will be unavailable for our match against Hibernian.
“The club has complied robustly with the official testing and hygiene regime, using a private testing facility in accordance with the Scottish Government and the SPFL/SFA Joint Response Group protocols.
“Everyone at the club wishes the player a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once he is fit and ready.”
