St Mirren have problems ahead of Livingston clash

St Mirren will be forced to put out another make-shift backline against Livingston on Saturday.

The Buddies are already missing centre-backs Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) and Kirk Broadfoot (foot) and may now have to do without right-back Paul McGinn after he limped off with a hamstring injury of his own towards the end of last week’s win at Hamilton.

Midfielder Sam Foley is also a doubt for the Paisley showdown with a with a tight hamstring of his own.

Livingston midfielder Keaghan Jacobs is aiming for a recall after staying on the bench against Kilmarnock last weekend after being hit with a dead leg.

Skipper Alan Lithgow is also looking to return to the starting line-up after making his comeback from appendix surgery off the bench.

Robbie Crawford (rib/forearm), Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, McAllister, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, Lyness.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Lithgow, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Robinson, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.