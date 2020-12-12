Stefan Scougall settles it as Alloa defeat Arbroath to move off bottom of table
By PA Staff
Stefan Scougall’s first league goal for Alloa secured a valuable 1-0 victory over Arbroath which lifted Athletic off the foot of the Scottish Championship table at their opponents’ expense.
After an even first half which produced few chances, the visitors finally broke the deadlock through former Sheffield United midfielder Scougall with 11 minutes remaining.
And Alloa held on to secure their first league win of the season and move up to eighth place in the table.
Arbroath now find themselves at the bottom of the pile after taking just two points from their opening seven games.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.