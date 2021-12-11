Stephen Glass looking for clarity on Scottish football’s new coronavirus rules

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called for clarity on new coronavirus rules in Scottish football.

Clubs were informed on Friday that if one person should test positive for the Omicron variant, all passengers aboard the plane or bus will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

However, national clinical director Jason Leitch caused some confusion on BBC Radio Scotland’s Off The Ball programme on Saturday by stating that “If you are a household contact, irrespective of your vaccination status, you have to isolate for 10 days – back to the old days.

“If you are a non-household contact, if you are a contact from work or a bus or a train then you can test and release if you are doubly vaccinated.”

After Aberdeen’s 1-0 cinch Premiership win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, Glass said: “I am sure about what we have been told but unsure because we have heard other things.

“We have time before our next game so it is nothing we won’t be able to handle, I am sure we will get clarity pretty soon I would hope

“We changed our plans for this game.

“More staff drove, some players brought their cars and we took an extra bus too.

“We came in three team buses just to make sure.

“The club has been extra diligent throughout and will continue to do that whatever the rules are, but there has to be real clarity with the rules.

“I am going on second-hand information but we were told that he (Leitch) was on the radio saying that (all players don’t have to isolate if there is a positive test) after the club were told the opposite on Friday.

“When these rules come in, there needs to be some clarity and I think there will be so I think we are jumping ahead blaming people for coming out with things like that. I think there will be a bit of clarity pretty soon I’m sure.”