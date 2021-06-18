Stephen Glass welcomes Henry Apaloo to Aberdeen as assistant manager

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass revealed his delight after welcoming former Atlanta United right-hand man Henry Apaloo to Pittodrie.

The Englishman worked closely with Glass when the pair were in charge of MLS outfit Atlanta’s second string.

Now Apaloo has followed the new Dons boss across the Atlantic after being named their new assistant coach.

As a player Apaloo had spells at Blackburn, Manchester United and Bolton, before spending two years with Preston.

He then moved to America to continue his career whilst furthering his education and obtaining his coaching qualifications.

He is currently completing his UEFA coaching licenses.

Glass said: “I’ve worked with Henry really closely for the last two years, so we’ve got a very strong working relationship.

“He’s a fantastic coach, his analytical work is brilliant, and I think he will be a big addition to the club.

“We want to add the right people where we can, and he fits the bill for many reasons. His CV is highly impressive, he continues to educate himself and he comes from a good footballing background.

“He’ll nurture positive relationships with all that he works with as his communications skills are second to none, I’ve no doubt his personality will complement our wider staff group and I’m certain he will play a vital role behind the scenes as we strive to deliver success.”