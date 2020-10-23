Stephen Robinson does not have a full squad to choose from for visit of Staggies

Motherwell will be missing one unnamed player for their Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County following a positive Covid-19 test.

Stephen Robinson also has fresh injury concerns which he did not elaborate on.

Sherwin Seedorf has been struggling with a hamstring issue while Bevis Mugabi, Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, David Devine, Scott Fox and Liam Donnelly are definitely out.

Ross County left-back Josh Reid could make his return to action after being instructed to self-isolate following Scotland Under-19s coach Billy Stark’s positive test.

Right-back Connor Randall is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian last week.

Coll Donaldson is a doubt for the trip to Lanarkshire after tweaking his groin in the goalless draw with Hibs, while Callum Morris and Ross Draper are likely to be out of action for a spell while the Staggies try to get to the bottom of persistent calf problems.