Stephen Robinson hopes a new signing would give Motherwell a shot in the arm

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is close to a signing which he hopes could spark their season back into life.

But he is confident his current players can find some rhythm over the festive period after losing four consecutive games.

Well are looking for their first win in seven matches when they host Aberdeen on Wednesday and Robinson believes they can fire into life ahead of further fixtures against Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Hamilton in the following 10 days.

But he is preparing to do some January wheeling and dealing if they are still in need of a jolt.

“At some stage you have to hold your hands up and say some signings haven’t worked and try to rectify that, which we do every year,” he said.

“With the level of player we are bringing in, some work, some don’t work. Everyone will tell you the same, no matter how much money you spend.

“It’s Christmas now, some people might not have done what we expected and we need to either get more from them or change that.”

Robinson admitted coronavirus restrictions were making it more difficult to entice players up from England but he added: “I have got one quite far down the line. We are braced if anyone comes in for one of our players as well.

“January is a difficult transfer window but we have been relatively successful. We have brought Gboly Ariyibi and Rolando Aarons in during that time.

“Sometimes one signing just sparks you and sparks other players who people have maybe criticised. So we are working on that and are prepared for all eventualities which when you are manager of Motherwell can happen.”

Robinson stressed that he had belief in his players and what they were trying to do on the training field.

“I think they are all very good players,” he said. “Some are playing better than others, confidence goes up when you win games, and I won’t hide the fact that we need a couple of results.

“But the performances have been OK. Everyone is clouded by the result all the time and we are in a results-based business, that’s blatantly obvious. But there’s a lot of good things, a lot of good boys and a lot of good play, and I am confident we will get results.

“Football changes very, very quickly when you get a result and confidence changes.

“We have four games coming up where we are capable of getting results if we play to our ability, which we have done on many occasions, and get a little turn of fortune, then things turn around very quickly.

“Whether that’s with a little injection like we have always done in January, bring a player or two in that lifts everybody, because it does, new players spark everybody, acknowledging that some things haven’t quite worked the way you want them to work, for everybody, for the player, for us, and you change it.

“You can’t keep making the same mistake over and over again, you have to change it, and we will do.”