Steve Ball steps up from assistant role to become Colchester boss

Colchester have announced the appointment of Steve Ball as their new head coach.

Former U’s player Ball was previously working as assistant to John McGreal, who departed earlier this month.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling said on the club’s website: “Steve was a natural choice for Colchester United to make because as well as being an excellent coach, he knows the club inside out having started as an academy coach.

“He also understands the demands of the first team, having been John McGreal’s assistant for the last four seasons.

“Steve is taking the reins as first-team coach at a pivotal time for the club. The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has forced Colchester United into releasing a number of senior players that I’m sure Steve would have liked us to have kept.

“Steve is likely to have to deal with issues that no first team coach or manager before him has had to endure.

“However, our club is not alone and I trust that everyone is appreciative of our situation and will give Steve their full support.”

Colchester finished sixth in the 2019-20 League Two table before being defeated in the play-off semi-finals by Exeter.