Steve Bruce looks to Hull's Jarrod Bowen as transfer window looms - report

Steve Bruce has exceeded expectations on Tyneside since taking over from Rafa Benitez, but maybe won't be popular with one of his former clubs if reports are to be believed.

Though Bruce has been quiet regarding potential new signings at Newcastle, The Telegraph report that recruitment meetings have been taking place, and Hull's Jarrod Bowen is high up the list of players Bruce likes.

13 goals in 20 appearances this season for the 22-year-old have caught the attention of more than one Premier League club, with Leicester also said to be interested.

Steve Bruce is said to be looking at attacking players and midfielders to provide competition for the likes of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximim, and if Hull can be tempted to sell mid-season, Bowen may have more of a chance of stepping into the first team at St James's Park than he would at the King Power.

Despite his excellent goal return, Bowen predominantly operates as a winger rather than an out-and-out striker. In an interview about the player recently, Hull Live writer Jonty Colman compared him to Riyad Mahrez, whilst also saying it would take a bid of more than £20m to tempt Hull into selling.

"He has to be among the Championship’s best players," he said. “His return of goals for a winger is frightening at this level, especially given how he has only really had just over two seasons of regular senior football.”

It's also reported that Newcastle will look to sell Jack Colback and Henri Savert in January. Both of whom are taking up a lot of room on the club's wage bill, despite neither being part of their 25-man Premier League squad.

