Steve Bruce still missing Newcastle players from after effects of Covid outbreak

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will once again be missing several players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham amid fears two are suffering from long-term Covid-19.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden and defender Federico Fernandez both played at Leeds in midweek after recovering from the virus, but more unnamed members of the squad are still unavailable – with two in particular unwell.

Defenders Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar and striker Allan Saint-Maximin have been missing in recent weeks, but fellow frontman Andy Carroll is approaching full fitness after a calf problem, while keeper Martin Dubravka is closing in on his return from a long-term ankle injury.

Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid faces a late fitness check ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

The 27-year-old forward has picked up a quad concern, and will be checked at the last minute ahead of the St James’ Park encounter.

Former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will come into contention to start against his old club, as he continues to shake off recent injury issues.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Reed, Robinson, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Rodak, Odoi, Mitrovic, Cairney, Ream, Lemina, Kamara.