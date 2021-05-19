Steve Clarke prepared to take gamble on Ryan Fraser’s fitness for Euro 2020

Steve Clarke will trust his own judgement on Ryan Fraser’s Euro 2020 prospects despite the concerns of Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

The Magpies winger has not kicked a ball in anger since a Scotland World Cup qualifying double-header in March because of a groin injury.

Asked about Fraser’s fitness on Tuesday, United head coach Bruce said: “Whether he’s going to be picked in the Scotland squad, I would think that would be a gamble too since he’s missed the last six, seven weeks playing no real football or training.”

Fraser, who scored in the 1-1 draw with Israel and the 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands, was named in Clarke’s 26-man squad for the delayed European Championship and the Scotland boss said: “Ryan is fine. He is progressing well.

“He did well for me in the last camp, the March camp was good.

“He is excited to be part of the squad and is looking forward to the tournament.

“So I know what Steve is saying.

“But if it is a gamble and Steve thinks it’s a gamble, then it’s a gamble I’m willing to take.”