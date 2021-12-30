Steve Cooper sympathises with Forest players after defeat to Huddersfield

Steve Cooper had sympathy with his Nottingham Forest players following their 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield at the City Ground in a match they dominated.

Duane Holmes’ goal after 30 minutes was enough to secure a third consecutive victory for Carlos Corberan’s side – although this will surely eventually be among the most fortunate victories of their season.

Forest saw Phillip Zinckernagel hit the bar and James Garner, Joe Worrall and Brennan Johnson all fire golden opportunities narrowly wide, while keeper Lee Nicholls made a string of saves.

And Holmes’ goal – which came as Harry Toffolo conjured a fourth assist in four games – was enough.

“It is disappointing, isn’t it? We have not won because we conceded the kind of goal that we talked a lot about not conceding. We talked a lot about their low crosses into the box and the danger they posed. They have scored a lot of goals in that way,” said Forest boss Cooper.

“So after going through that thoroughly, it is disappointing to concede in that way.

“Then, for all the chances we created we were not able to convert any. We were by far the better team, we played the better football, we dominated. In terms of the performance, it was a good one, we just couldn’t score a goal.

“We will win most games if we are able to play like that. The idea is to play like that, create chances and score. That is the plan.

“I have just said to the boys the same things. We were disappointed with the goal and with the chances we have missed – but we were happy with the way we played overall.

“I want them to keep going and keep their heads up. We are not happy to have lost but nor am I too narrow minded not to see that there were good things in the game.”

Corberan admitted his side had ridden their luck to claim the win, although they did spurn one or two chances of their own, to further emphasise Forest’s lack of cutting edge.

“We had to suffer in order to get three points. As coach, I appreciate a lot the effort the players put in, to get the three points,” said Corberan. “At the same time, I would like to see us claim three points, while suffering less during the 90 minutes.

“In some moments, we created very good opportunities. There was a little luck involved. We should not have conceded the chances we did during the game.

“But it is also true that, at the start of the second half, we had a good chance of our own to score a second and take control of the game.

“We conceded chances in situations that we can control better. It is all details. But we are in a condition to solve those issues. We adapted well to the way we played, without having too much time to work.”