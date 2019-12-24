Steve Davies keen for Hamilton to secure consecutive wins

Winning two games in a row might not sound like much but Steve Davies says achieving the feat over Christmas could be vital for Hamilton.

Accies have not claimed back-to-back victories since March 2018 but that is the target for Brian Rice’s side on Boxing Day.

The Lanarkshire strugglers ended an 11-game run without a win as they sent Hearts to the bottom of the table with Saturday’s 2-1 triumph.

They can now leapfrog third-bottom St Johnstone when the Perth side visit the Foys Stadium on Thursday and striker Davies reckons there is no shortage of incentive for his side.

The 31-year-old said: “Why is it so tough to win back-to-back? Probably because you usually get one of Rangers or Celtic as soon as you pick three points up.

“Actually I’m not sure why it’s been such a hard task for us. I’ve only been here for 12 months but we haven’t managed it yet.

“It’s something we’re conscious of and it was the first thing the manager said to us after the Hearts game.

“In football you’ve got to strive to make little records and if we haven’t won two games in a row for a while then that is something we want to do.

“We went a long time without winning and yet we were still in touching distance of the teams around us.

“The name of the game is to just keep ourselves in reach of the other teams until the split, and then when we get games at home we know we can give teams problems.”

Davies has only found the net four times since moving north last January but his goal on the final day of last season against Saints proved golden to Accies as it saved them from relegation.

However, he admits he got a helping hand from team-mate Brian Easton, who was in the opposition ranks that day in May.

“I’ve got happy memories of Easty,” he joked. “I’m glad he played.

“I think he knew he was coming back because he set me up for my goal.

“St Johnstone are a team that’s close to us and we’ve got to be thinking about taking the three points on Thursday.

“The result on Saturday makes it very easy. We’ve closed the gap on the teams above us and we just need to hang in there, take points when we can hopefully like last season it turns out to be enough.”