Steve Evans replaces Paul Tisdale as Stevenage boss

League Two strugglers Stevenage have announced they have parted company with boss Paul Tisdale and brought in Steve Evans as his replacement.

The change has come with Boro lying 22nd in the table, three points above the relegation zone. Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Northampton made it six defeats in a nine-game winless run.

Tisdale had only been in charge at the club since late November.

Former Leeds boss Evans comes in after leaving League One Gillingham in January.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Paul has worked tirelessly for us since he joined but we have won three points from the last nine games to drop into a relegation fight.

“With nine games to go, we have to change our fortune and we are hoping Steve will do that.”