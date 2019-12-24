Steve Lawson looking to help Livingston extend unbeaten run

Steve Lawson is determined to help Livingston extend their five-game unbeaten run until the end of the year.

Since boss Gary Holt urged his players to build on their goalless draw at home to Hamilton at the end of November, the Lions have drawn two and won two with their 4-0 win over Ross County at the weekend taking them up into sixth place in the Ladbrokes Premiership table.

Ahead of the trip to Aberdeen on Boxing Day – which precedes a home fixture against Hibernian on December 29th- Lawson told the PA news agency that he and the rest of the Livi squad intend keeping up the good work for the rest of 2019.

The 25-year-old Togo international said: “The gaffer gave us the instruction that we have to be unbeaten until the break.

“So we have done well, it has been good. In the last three games we have scored 10 goals, which is very good and all the team has played a part.

“Some games were hard. Hearts equalised in the last minute but we kept the heads up and kept working at training.

“We had tough games against Celtic and Rangers but we have now played against the bottom six teams.

“I am not saying it is easier but it is easier to play against the bottom six than the top six.”

Lawson is confident that the Lions can maintain their top-half position for the rest of the season.

The former Neuchatel Xamax player, who signed for Livingston in 2018, said: “Livingston is not a big club, we don’t have the budget of Celtic or Rangers but we fight with our assets and fight well.

“We can do it but we have to work at training and be professional.

“Aberdeen are a good team. We cannot go there and expect to just play football.

“Aberdeen is like Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts; good teams with big budgets so we have to fight, like in every game.”