Steven Bergwijn set to return for Tottenham in Manchester City clash

Tottenham will be able to call on Steven Bergwijn for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The Holland forward scored on his Spurs debut in the corresponding fixture last year but missed the international break due to an unspecified injury – although he is in contention this weekend.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) is close to a return while Matt Doherty is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

City will check on the fitness of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and forward Raheem Sterling.

Aguero has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury and Sterling pulled out of the England squad earlier this week with a calf problem.

Captain Fernandinho, recently sidelined with a muscular injury, is now out after suffering gastroenteritis. There are also doubts over defenders Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Son, Kane, Vinicius.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Stones, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling, Jesus, Delap, Nmecha, Palmer, Doyle.