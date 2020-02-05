Steven Ferguson heaps praise on his Ross County players after ending winless run

Steven Ferguson gave credit for Ross County’s 2-0 win over Livingston to his players, despite nullifying the visitors’ attack with a change of formation.

Ferguson made six changes to the Staggies’ starting line-up, changing to a back three with captain Marcus Fraser and Sean Kelly playing as wing-backs.

It paid dividends as those two were extremely effective down the flanks, all the while keeping Livingston’s forwards quiet for the vast majority of the game.

But boss Ferguson was adamant that the plaudits deserved to be directed towards the players, and not the tactical switch, after Billy McKay struck twice to end County’s eight-match winless run.

“We knew it was going to be difficult so obviously we’re delighted to win the game,” Ferguson said.

“But it is just one game of football, that’s all it is.

“We deployed a different system, but systems don’t win you games – players do.

“The players deserve a lot of credit for how they performed tonight.”

Livingston manager Gary Holt, meanwhile, was disappointed with the goals his side let in, but believed the visitors had most of the play.

They barely tested County keeper Nathan Baxter, yet Holt said he could not have asked for much more from his team, who saw their five-match winning streak end.

“When we concede so early in the game, the gameplan changes because we have to come out and expose ourselves a little bit more,” Holt explained.

“I thought we were on top of the game in the first half, we were putting balls across the box but I would have liked to work the keeper a bit more.

“I thought we dictated possession, we dictated the chances, and the stats will probably back that up, but the two goals are poor.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take it on the chin. Did they try their hardest and give their all? Yes they did. Did they try to create and win the game? Yes they did. Sometimes you’ve got to give the opposition credit.”