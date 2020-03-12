Steven Gerrard apologises over pitch not being available to Bayer Leverkusen

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has apologised to Bayer Leverkusen chiefs after the Bundesliga side were barred from training on the Ibrox pitch.

The Germans touched down in Glasgow last night ahead of their Europa League last 16 first-leg clash with Gers but they were denied their traditional eve-of-match training session at the stadium.

The Light Blues are keen to protect a playing surface that has struggled in recent weeks amid relentless downpours over the city.

Rangers’ previous opponents Braga opted to use the Rangers Training Centre for their final preparations when they visited last month after they were also told to stay off the Ibrox grass.

Now Gerrard has asked for Leverkusen’s understanding as he revealed moves are already afoot to ensure there is no repeat of the pitch problems next season.

He said: “Unfortunately we were not in a position to allow ourselves or Leverkusen to train on the pitch.

“It’s been well documented the problems we’ve had with it due to the extreme weather we’ve had in the last eight to 12 weeks.

“It’s not in fantastic condition. The groundsmen and staff have been working tirelessly to improve it and it’s slightly better than what it was when Braga came to town.

“But what we wanted to do was give both sets of players the best surface we could provide so training on it on Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening wouldn’t have helped the situation. So the right decision was made, although we do apologise for not making it available to Leverkusen.

“The situation with the pitch is something which will be rectified in the future. But I don’t think the pitch is in a way which forces us to tear apart our game-plan or our own style.

“But we have to be sensible and if it is a wet night during the 90 minutes – and the pitch does begin to cut up – then obviously as a player you sometimes have to alter your decisions.”