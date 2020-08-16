Steven Gerrard rues Rangers’ missed opportunity after Livingston stalemate

Steven Gerrard insists it is not a case of new season, same old Rangers despite seeing his team labour at Livingston.

The Light Blues missed the chance to move two points clear at the top of the table and put extra pressure on Neil Lennon’s grounded Celtic as they drew 0-0 with Gary Holt’s stubborn Lions.

Gerrard has added extra firepower this month with the signings of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten – yet his team bore a familiar frustrated look as they found it impossible to break through Livi.

But the Ibrox boss is adamant his team have moved on from last season’s struggles, when their collapse in the second half of the campaign effectively handed the Premiership title to the Hoops.

He said: “At times (it’s) similar, but it feels different now. It feels like we’ve got more options. It feels like we have better quality.

“But some of the quality has only just arrived. We need to keep working, getting better and improving.

“I’m not one who really looks back. But this result isn’t helpful for us. We wanted to build on our good start to the season.

“We’ve had a lot of praise for that. I’m sure people will point fingers now and say we didn’t have enough to break Livingston down. We have to accept that.

“I don’t think we’ve done an awful lot wrong except not been able to find that moment of magic or quality in the final third.

“From a defensive point of view, our goalkeeper is untroubled – but we haven’t been able to find the breakthrough.

“We knew Livi would have a lot of men behind the ball, we knew they’d be well organised, we knew they’d try and waste time. We knew they’d try and hide the ball from the side of the pitch.

“We’ve only got ourselves to blame in terms of the missed opportunity today.

“A lot of players did their jobs today and did really well. Our match-winners haven’t turned up today.”

With Celtic again inactive for the second game running following Boli Bolingoli’s coronavirus breach, Rangers have opened up a six-point advantage over Lennon’s Parkhead outfit – but handed back two they gained with the Hoops’ Rugby Park slip-up.

And while they have also edged above Hibernian on goal difference at the top, Gerrard said: “I said before the game that it’s important to focus on us and our results. It’s Rangers who have missed the opportunity today.

“We wanted to go top of the league for us. Unfortunately we didn’t have enough quality in the final third.”

Livi were delighted to take a point from the cash and are also set for a reported £2million windfall after agreeing to sell striker Lyndon Dykes to QPR.

Boss Gary Holt – who was forced to leave Dykes out of his team as he prepares to jet south – said: “I’m buzzing for the big man, we all are.

“It shows people who want to come and learn, work hard and enjoy their work have the chance to improve.

“We’ve agreed our end and if the deal gets done, there will be no one more pleased than me.

“It’s a massive loss for us. But one door closes and another one opens.

“Big Jack Hamilton came in at the last minute and didn’t do himself any harm. He still needs to learn the game but what a test for him.

“I haven’t thought about the money. My phone will be red hot with players who want to come. It’s about the right ones who will enhance the group.”