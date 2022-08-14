Steven Hammell demands Motherwell improvement after comeback win at Aberdeen

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell insisted there is a “lot to work on” despite his side’s impressive 3-2 comeback win at Aberdeen.

Hammell was catapulted into the hotseat after Graeme Alexander’s departure on the eve of the league campaign kicking off and is already starting to make his mark at Fir Park.

Well had to come from behind at Pittodrie, with Blair Spittal’s 20th-minute opener overturned by goals from Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes.

Callum Slattery quickly levelled, before Kevin van Veen netted the winner for the visitors, his fifth goal against the Dons since joining Well in the summer of 2021.

Hammell clearly has no intention of getting carried away by Well’s promising start to the campaign.

He said: “I understand it’ll be a wee bit up and down. We’ve taken six points from nine and it could have been seven but for the late goal against St Johnstone last week.

“Next week will be difficult again. It’s a good start but that’s all it. We want to, and we need to, be better.

“There’s a lot to work on, but it’s a good start.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits the defeat was a reality check for his side after the plaudits they have taken in recent weeks.

The Dons went unbeaten in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, and beat St Mirren 4-0 last weekend.

Goodwin said: “We’ve (had) it all our way in terms of the recent home games, the St Mirren game and the League Cup games.

“We have to find a way to break the opposition down. Most teams are going to come here, be compact and try to hit us on the break, and we just didn’t move the ball quick enough today.

“We played into Motherwell’s hands a lot. We just have to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”