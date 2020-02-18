Steven Naismith insists Daniel Stendel has the backing of his Hearts squad

Hearts skipper Steven Naismith insists the squad are fighting for manager Daniel Stendel.

Naismith rejected a report which claimed there was dressing-room unrest and concern over the German’s communication skills, tactics and man-management.

Hearts stayed bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Hamilton, who played for 69 minutes with 10 men.

Naismith told Hearts TV: “In terms of the manager’s work, we had a good period at the winter break which was crystal clear for everyone to understand. The manager’s English is pretty good.

“The bottom line is it’s been individual mistakes or one player being out of position or made the wrong decision that has cost us in these games.

“Even the second half at the weekend shows we are still fighting. We have had a lot of problems recently but we are fighting as one group to push forward and get out of this mess.

“We have known over the weeks that that is the only way to get out of this. If anybody within the group – whether it be coach, player or staff – goes their own way, they will be excluded from the group. It’s not as if one person is going to make the fortunes turn round.”

Hearts face another of the bottom three on Friday night when they take on St Mirren in Paisley.

Naismith said: “I think it’s a must-not-lose game. We have to have a much better performance and be solid defensively as well as create chances.

“We are going in firmly to win. The result at the weekend is one of those shock results that you want to use to spark a reaction and that’s what we will be doing.”