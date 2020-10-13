Stevie Frail happy to get win as Dundee United struggle to beat Kelty Hearts

Dundee United assistant manager Stevie Frail was happy to get a win and a clean sheet against Kelty Hearts despite admitting it had been a difficult night at Tannadice.

United bounced back from consecutive home defeats against Livingston and Peterhead but had a late let-off in their 1-0 victory against the Lowland League side.

Ryan Edwards headed United in front in first-half stoppage-time but Kelty continued to frustrate their hosts until committing more men forward at some late set-pieces.

Former United defender Tam Scobbie headed just over in stoppage-time as Micky Mellon’s side claimed their second win from three games in the Betfred Cup.

“It’s a win,” Frail told DUTV. “And we needed a win. A clean sheet as well. We had lots of possession, created a few chances.

“We would have liked to have created more, especially going in 1-0 at half-time. We would have liked to have come out and scored a few more goals.

“But we played against a team who were well organised, made it difficult, sitting in behind the ball. A couple of times you get frustrated and try to force it.

“I know they are a team in the Lowland League and we should be hoping to score more goals but you see a lot of guys in their team who have played at a higher level and have got that experience.

“So it was a tough night but all in all a thoroughly deserved win.”