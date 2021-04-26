Stevie May signs new two-year contract with St Johnstone

St Johnstone have handed their fans another major boost after announcing a new two-year contract for Stevie May.

The striker has signed the deal in the wake of St Johnstone’s stunning Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Rangers.

The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals for Callum Davidson’s side this season and is looking to add to his Scottish Cup and Betfred Cup winners’ medals with his hometown team.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Aberdeen player said he was “absolutely thrilled” to have signed the new contract.

“St Johnstone is where my heart is and it’s where I’ve enjoyed my most successful times in football,” he added on the Perth club’s official website.

“We have achieved some great things this season, such as winning the Betfred Cup and finishing in the top six.

“After defeating Rangers last night we are in the semis of the Scottish Cup and have given ourselves a chance of creating some more history.

“Everybody at the club is buzzing and the atmosphere is first class. The spirit in the squad is amazing and it was there for all to see in the way we got our victory against Rangers.

“The manager has built something very special this season and I’m proud to be a part of it all. He and his backroom staff have us believing in every single game.

“We will now try and finish the last few games of the season in the best way we can and, on a personal level, to have my contract situation sorted out is great news. This is where I want to be.”