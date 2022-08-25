Stoke sack Michael O’Neill after poor start to the season
By PA Staff published
Stoke have sacked manager Michael O’Neill, the PA news agency understands.
The Potters have won only one and lost three of their opening five games in the Championship this season, and currently lie 21st in the table.
Go on then, let's take a look at the table 👀#EFL | #SkyBetChampionshippic.twitter.com/O0wFAK4Ht8— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) August 20, 2022
Former Northern Ireland boss O’Neill took charge at the club in November 2019, succeeding Nathan Jones, with them bottom of the second tier at the time.
They went on to finish 15th that season, then 14th in each of the next two campaigns.
Stoke – who this term have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup by League One Morecambe – are next in action when they take on Blackburn at Ewood Park on Saturday.
