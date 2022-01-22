Stranraer rewarded late on as Matt Yates penalty sees off Cowdenbeath

Matt Yates’ 85th-minute penalty finally broke bottom side Cowdenbeath’s resolve as Stranraer claimed a 1-0 cinch League Two victory.

It was Stranraer’s first game since the death of chairman Shaun Niven aged 52, with a minute’s applause taking place before kick-off.

Yates burst into the Blue Brazil box early on only to shoot wide of the far post and not long afterwards Scott Robertson was denied by a last-ditch challenge after latching on to Paul Woods’ cutback.

Darryl Duffy’s snapshot found Cammy Gill’s gloves before the break as Stranraer continued to push forward.

Craig Ross headed a looping free-kick off-target as the hour mark approached and it was not until the last five minutes that Stranraer finally got the winner their display deserved, with Yates converting a spot-kick following a foul amid a scramble to grab the points.